Farm Service Agency Reminds Producers of Fall Application Deadlines for Non-insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP)

LINCOLN, Nebraska – USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Nebraska reminds producers of approaching application deadlines for purchasing risk coverage for some crops through the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).

NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available, including forage and grazing crops, fruits, vegetables, floriculture, ornamental nursery, aquaculture, turf grass and more. Coverage varies by county and by crop, so producers who are interested should contact their FSA county office for more information.

Upcoming application deadlines for NAP coverage for the 2020 production season in Nebraska, include:

Rye, triticale and wheat: Sept. 30, 2019

Alfalfa, mixed forages and grass: Nov. 15, 2019

Apples, aronia berries and grapes: Nov. 20, 2019

“Natural disasters that are considered eligible causes of loss for NAP include floods, drought, freeze, hail, and excessive moisture, among others,” said FSA State Executive Director Nancy Johner. “Given the variability of weather in Nebraska, we want to remind producers of the availability of NAP as a potential tool for risk management in 2020.”

NAP basic coverage is available at 55 percent of the average market price for crop losses that exceed 50 percent of expected production. Buy-up coverage is available in some cases. NAP can protect against losses associated with lower yields, destroyed crops or prevented planting. The 2018 Farm Bill allows for buy-up levels of NAP coverage from 50 to 65 percent of expected production in 5 percent increments, at 100 percent of the average market price. Buy-up coverage is not available for crops intended for grazing.

For all coverage levels, the NAP service fee is the lesser of $325 per crop or $825 per producer per county, not to exceed a total of $1,950 for a producer with farming interests in multiple counties. Premiums apply for buy-up coverage.

Producers qualifying as beginning, underserved, or limited resource farmers or those who can meet eligibility requirements as a military veteran are eligible for the basic level of NAP coverage at no cost and have the potential for reduction in the cost of buy-up premiums.

To learn more about NAP visit fsa.usda.gov/nap or contact your local USDA Service Center. To find your local USDA Service Center, visit farmers.gov.