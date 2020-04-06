Farmer Input Sought for 2020 National Cover Crop Survey

Many have seen past results from previous national farmer cover crop surveys funded by the USDA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program and carried out by the Conservation Technology Information Center (CTIC). The American Seed Trade Association has also provided financial support of the survey in the last few iterations. These surveys have provided valuable information about the use of cover crops and their impact on crop production and soil health including information that helped frame policy with the USDA agencies NRCS and FSA.

After taking a break from doing the survey the last two years, SARE is once again sending out a national cover crop survey to farmers. The survey questions are primarily geared to grain farmers but there are some questions specific to horticulture producers and a fair number of questions that any type of crop producer would find relevant. The survey seeks answers not just from long-time cover crop fans, but also from new users and farmers who have not planted cover crops at all. This is a great opportunity to hear farmers’ voices on cover crops.



Farmers are being asked to complete the online survey by April 12th. CTIC is providing VISA gift cards on a random basis to farmers who complete the survey.