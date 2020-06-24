Farmers need to get in signed contracts for 2020 ARC/PLC

Commodities have been on the lower side for 2020 so far, and farmers growing crops from corn to sunflowers and wheat need to be sure to get their 2020 ARC/PLC contracts into their local FSA office before Tuesday, June 30.

“The June deadline is critical. If they don’t get those contracts into us, they (farmers) become ineligible to receive a payment through the ARC/PLC programs. Should one trigger for an eligible crop when it comes time for issuing those payments,” said Bobbie Kriz-Wickham, public affairs-outreach coordinator at the Nebraska State USDA-Farm Service Agency office.

The Scotts Bluff County Farm Service Agency mailed out the 2020 Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) program contracts to farm operators, but not many have made it back to the office.

In the U.S., more than 1.4 million ARC and PLC contracts have already been received for the 2020 crop year, which is represents 89 percent of expected enrollment. FSA recently sent reminder postcards to producers who, according to agency records, have not yet submitted signed contracts for ARC or PLC for the 2020 crop year.

Although program elections for the 2020 crop year remain the same as elections made for 2019, all producers need to sign a 2020 ARC/PLC enrollment contract.

Producers need to return their 2020 ARC/PLC signed contracts by mail, postmarked on or before Tuesday, June 30, at the Scottsbluff office, which has a dropbox; or email valerie.rahrs@usda.gov.