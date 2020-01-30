class="post-template-default single single-post postid-437130 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Feds approve Nebraska plan for growing hemp

BY AP | January 30, 2020
Researchers at the John C. Pair Horticultural Center near Wichita are growing industrial hemp to determine best practices for Kansas producers. (Courtesy of K-State Research and Extension)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Nebraska’s hemp plan, so the state will begin taking license applications on Monday.

The Nebraska plan lays out the regulations and calls for the state to collect license fees to administer the program for 270 cultivator licenses, 30 processor-handler licenses and 15 broker licenses. It allows for 400 cultivation sites.

The Nebraska Agriculture Department would sample or require USDA-approved contractors to test plants within 15 days of the anticipated harvest date to ensure the THC level isn’t too high. THC is the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.

