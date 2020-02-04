FFA Chapters Invited to Apply for Turn the Bag Blue & Gold Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2020 — It’s time for Turn the Bag Blue & Gold again. Throughout February, FFA chapters can apply for the 2020-21 program. Sponsored by Mycogen Seeds, this fundraising opportunity with the National FFA Organization is in its fourth year and has raised more than $93,000 for local FFA chapters, state FFA associations and the National FFA Organization.

FFA chapters can apply for the program by visiting Mycogen.com/FFA and submitting the online form by March 2, 2020. Mycogen Seeds and the National FFA Organization will review applications and accept up to 20 chapters. Selected chapters will be notified by May 1, 2020.

“Seventeen FFA chapters have participated in the Turn the Bag Blue & Gold program since its introduction three years ago,” said Blake Courtney, Mycogen Seeds Marketing Communications Manager. “Along with raising funds to support chapters, the program teaches students about agronomy, sales and customer service. Our Mycogen sales team and local retailers look forward to this mentorship experience every year.”

This fall, participating FFA members will team up with their local Mycogen territory manager and retailer(s) to offer farmers the option to purchase corn hybrids that fit their geographies. Participants earn funds for every bag of Mycogen® brand seed sold. Farmers who purchase seed from FFA members will receive the product in distinctive blue-and-gold bags with the Mycogen logo.

“We learned a lot about corn, and what producers look for in a corn package,” said Les McNally, Hugoton FFA Advisor, Hugoton, Kansas. McNally and the Hugoton FFA chapter sold Mycogen brand corn to local farmers as part of the 2019 program.

“The local Mycogen territory manager, Evan, and our local dealer spent time working with my students, FFA members, who are interested in ag sales career development,” McNally said. “We sat down and designed some fact sheets and researched information online. Then we set up appointments and met with producers after school. It was a good opportunity for the students to learn, and it made them appreciate people in their community.”

For more information and to apply for the Turn the Bag Blue & Gold program, visit Mycogen.com/FFA.