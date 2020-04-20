FFA member provides backyard agriculture experience for families

Morayah Cupp, a junior at Chase County High School, has turned her FFA supervised agricultural experience into a business venture. Cupp began her entrepreneurial journey the summer of her freshman year when she began preparing to launch Moe’s Mobile Coops.

Moe’s Mobile Coops is a business that provides families with the opportunity to have farm fresh eggs at their convenience. The business allows families and individuals to have everything they need to house and care for chickens. For a monthly rate, Moe’s Mobile Coops supplies its customers with 4-6 laying hens, a mobile coop, feed, and other amenities to make caring for chickens a breeze.

Cupp says chickens provide an incredible opportunity to connect families to agriculture, and says that they are a great way to give kids more responsibility. She enjoys helping underclassmen in her FFA chapter in their entrepreneurial pursuits and looks forward to growing her business over the next few years.

For more information about Moe’s Mobile Coops, connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.