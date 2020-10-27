Field to Fuel student video contest open for entries

Students with the ability to create a video promoting ethanol have the chance to win a $1,000 grand prize from the Nebraska Ethanol Board.

Now in the sixth year, the annual Field to Fuel video contests encourages Nebraska high school students to explore the importance and value of ethanol.

With a focus on educating the public about renewable fuels, students are asked to research, film and edit a two-minute video for a chance to one of three prizes, including a $1,000 grand prize for their school or organization.

“The ethanol industry plays a significant role in Nebraska’s economy and is very important to our state’s agriculture,” said Jonathan Anderson, agriculture teacher at Norfolk High School. “Teaching about biofuels can be a blast and also ensures this generation understands the impact of biofuels now and in the future.

This contest is open to all Nebraska high school students in grades 9-12th grade and can explore any aspect of ethanol, including agriculture, science, sustainability, and renewable fuels’ impact in improving the environment and Nebraska’s economy.

Eligible videos must be received and/or postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2021.

More information and requirements can be found at ethanol.nebraska.gov/ag-in-the-classroom/fieldtofuel/.