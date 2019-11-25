class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423092 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Final Bell Monday with Darin Fessler Lakefront Futures | KRVN Radio

Final Bell Monday with Darin Fessler Lakefront Futures

BY Clay Patton | November 25, 2019
Home News Livestock
Final Bell Monday with Darin Fessler Lakefront Futures
RRN photo

Wheat bulls, Chinese politics, and USDA formulas are all topics of discussion to start the week off on the Fontanelle Final Bell. Darrin Fessler, Lakefront Futures, looks at the wheat market at possible momentum and technical trading to the upside. Fessler notes that it’s unusual to see the Minneapolis wheat futures at a discount to Chicago wheat futures.

Following the weekend election results in Hong Kong Bejing may be feeling political pressure to get a Phase One Trade deal signed with the US.

Finally Fessler looks at how the USDA is currently formulating feed use in the US and if the latest cattle on feed report will have an impact on that formula.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments