Being a #GrainCartGuy can be a hard job.

PLUS – The Blue Jackets, Bright Futures program gifted over 300 jackets to FFA members across the state of Nebraska.

Learn more in the latest edition of Friday Five, which is brought to you by the Nebraska Corn Board!

Stories:

5- #GrainCartGuy

4- NE FFA Gifts over 300 Jackets

3- National Pasta Month

2- Legislation to Curb Farmer Suicide Rates

1- EPA makes changes to RFS