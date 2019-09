Fishing for corn yields big for the boys at Jackrabbit Seed / Kokes Ag Service!

Jason Kokes and Steven Vellek with Jackrabbit Seed are fishing in Jim Kokes’ flooded field, and they got quite the catch. (Hint: They didn’t catch a fish.)

PLUS – This week was full of celebrations, incluing National Cheeseburger Day, Double Cheeseburger Day and the anniversary of popcorn legend Orville Redenbacher’s passing.

Learn more in the latest edition of Friday Five, brought to you by the Nebraska Corn Board!

Video: