Fontanelle Final Bell Monday with Heather Ramsey of the ARC Group

Heather Ramsey, ARC Group, talks China, Corona Virus, flow, and Brazilian soybeans. The Corona Virus kept the entire market space in a fear grip for most of the trading day. China is considering extending is Lunar New Year celebration in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Export inspections were not exciting and mostly expected. Except for wheat which came in below analysts expectations. Brazilian soybean harvest is about 9% behind where it was a year ago.

There are plenty of factors currently impacting the market trade Ramsey shows how timing over historical periods are still very important to a farm marketing strategy.

Ramsey says, “As farmers were worried about protecting from lower prices. We can always handle higher prices by selling more.”