Fontanelle Final Bell Tuesday with Aaron Bertels

Soybeans continue to hold gains, but Tuesday may have showed some weakness in the bulls rally. Aaron Bertels with Crossroads Marketing joins the Fontanelle Final Bell to explore all aspects of the soybean trade. Including South American production and why it may not be the time to try and predict South American weather or production. Bertels also gives insight into what the current inversion of prices on the soybean futures means to farmers.

From soybeans the conversation turns to corn and like soybeans stockpiles are an important piece to the puzzle. However there is still plenty of corn with most stock estimates holding above 1.5 billion bushels. Ethanol production continues to be sluggish in the US, but may not be that important to keeping corn above $4 in 2021.

Bertels also shares his thoughts on what acreage intentions might look like in 2021 and how likely inflation is to hit commodities.

Catch the full conversation here: