Fontanelle Final Bell Wednesday Arlan Suderman INTL FC Stone

BY Clay Patton | October 9, 2019
Arlan Suderman, Chief Economist for INTL FC Stone, says, “It’s a pivotal time in the markets this week with a WASDE report, first winter storm and US China trade talks all happening.”
Suderman points to what could happen in the WASDE report and puts his agronomist hat on to look at what could happen with the impending winter storm across the Midwest.
Suderman also looks at what China could be willing to do or rather buy to secure a partial trade deal with the US. Of course China will also expect some concessions from the US, but President Trump could continue his hard line stance.

