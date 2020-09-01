Former Miss Rodeo Nebraska, current Miss Rodeo America join forces to offer 1st annual Punchy but Pretty Clinic

A former Miss Rodeo Nebraska is using her experience to help the next generation of rodeo royalty.

Eva Oliver, who held the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title in 2019, will be taking the lead on the first annual Punchy but Pretty clinic. The clinic, which will be held October 3rd and 4th in Valentine, NE, is designed to provide rodeo queen hopefuls with the resources and technical skills needed to serve as an ambassador for the sport.

The clinic will cover a variety of topics including interview, modeling, speech, and horsemanship. The horsemanship portion of the clinic will feature a dozen unfamiliar horses for attendees to gain riding experience. Oliver said she selected a wide range of horses to cater to different riding levels and push the attendees to expand their current skill sets.

Oliver will be taking the lead on the clinic but will be joined by Jordan Tierney, Miss Rodeo America 2020-21. Both clinicians felt it was necessary to limit the number of attendees to be able to better serve each participant. Though the clinic is full for this year, Oliver said they are looking to make it an annual event.

More information about the clinic and its mission can be found on the Punchy but Pretty Clinic Facebook page.

Listen to our interview with Eva here: