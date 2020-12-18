Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brian Splitt

$14 soybeans and $5 always sound nice, but what is the reality the US market could ever get there? On the last trading Friday in 2020 Brian Splitt with Ag Market.Net highlights how technical indicators are poised to take a run at those prices. This comes as soybeans settle firmly above $12 and corn is once again aiming at $4.50.

Splitt also looks at improving fundamentals that continue to support the market. Including South American weather and demand. Above all else is the macro or broader market and there Splitt is closely watching currencies, including the US dollar.

Hear Splitt’s comments for your self right here: