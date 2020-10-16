Friday’s Fontanelle Final Bell with Troy Nielson of Smart Yield

Grains end mixed on Friday, but Troy Nielson with Smart Yield looks at the week’s trade. Overall corn and soybeans continue to hold record prices given the seasonality of harvest. This could give farmers a chance to sell grain into a strong market, but there is the lingering question of basis. Nielson looks at basis and the spreads to help explain what the current market is encouraging farmers to do.

Nielson also reflects on last week’s WASDE report and some of the data that may have been overlooked in the wild ride immediately following the report.

Catch the full episode here: