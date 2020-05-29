Fridays in the Field | Episode 2 with UNL TAPS Program

We’re back with another edition of Fridays in the Field! Join Clay Patton in North Platte for the second episode of this season!

Clay will be following the University of Nebraska Testing Ag Performance Solutions (UNL TAPS) program, which was developed by University of Nebraska research and extension specialists and educators.

Rather than the typical teacher and student paradigm, the program facilitates a number of interactive real-life farm management competitions. These competitions bring together UNL scientists and extension professionals, producers, industry leaders, agriculture students, government regulators and agency personnel to become part of a highly engaged network focused on evolving profitability and input-use efficiency.

Ep. 2 – UNL TAPS | Fridays in the Field

