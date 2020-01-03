FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Products Associated with the FDA Almark Foods Recall due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

WASHINGTON– The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to illnesses caused by Listeria monocytogenes associated with FDA-regulated hard boiled eggs that have been recalled by Almark Foods. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of an abundance of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

The following ready-to-eat FSIS-regulated product has been identified as containing ingredients involved in the Almark Foods recall: [View Label (PDF only)]

3.6-oz. plastic packages containing “CHEESEWICH Ready to Eat BACON N EGGS” with “USE BY” dates 12/27/19, 1/3/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/14/20, 2/19/20 and 2/28/20 and lot codes 281191, 302191, 309191, 316191, 323191, 331191, 336191, 344191.

The products contain separately packaged bacon and hard-boiled eggs. Packages bear establishment number “P-45031” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Customers with questions may contact Almark Foods’ Customer Helpline at (877) 546-0454 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm EST.

CDC, FDA and public health and regulatory officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to hard-boiled egg products produced by Almark Foods. There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the FSIS-regulated products produced containing these eggs. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. Consumers that have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.