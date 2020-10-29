Funds & the cattle market on this week’s Cattle Call

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494105 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Susan Littlefield | October 29, 2020
Brad Kooima joins Susan Littlefield to talk about the fund influence on the cattle market, how current are we in the country, the effects of the COVID-19 ramping back up & how do we add the dollars back into this market.

 

