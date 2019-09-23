Futures One Crop Progress Report *AUDIO*

The percentage of U.S. corn and soybeans that has reached maturity fell further behind the five-year average last week, according to USDA NASS’ latest Crop Progress report released Monday.

As of Sunday, 29% of corn was estimated as mature, well behind 69% at the same time last year and 28 percentage points behind the five-year average of 57%. That’s further behind average than in last week’s report, when maturity was running 21 percentage points behind the five-year average.

Corn in the dough stage was estimated at 96%, 4 percentage points behind the five-year average of 100%. Corn dented was 79%, 15 percentage points behind the five-year average of 94%.

“Michigan has the lowest rate of denting at 53% with Ohio, North Dakota and Wisconsin all below 60%,” said DTN Lead Analyst Todd Hultman.

Nationwide, corn harvest progressed 3 percentage points to reach 7% as of Sunday, behind last year 15% and 4 percentage points behind the five-year average of 11%.

The condition of corn still in fields was estimated at 57% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from the previous week, but still the lowest good-to-excellent rating for the crop at this time of year since 2013.

Like corn, the percentage of soybeans reaching maturity fell further behind the average pace last week. NASS estimated that, as of Sunday, 34% of soybeans were dropping leaves, 25 percentage points behind the five-year average of 59%. That was further behind average than in last week’s report, when soybeans dropping leaves was 23 percentage points behind the five-year average.

Soybean condition held steady at 54% good to excellent. As with corn, that remains the lowest good-to-excellent rating since 2013, Hultman said.

Spring wheat harvest maintained its slow but steady progress last week, reaching 87% as of Sunday, 10 percentage points behind the five-year average of 97%. Montana and North Dakota remain the two slowest states at 80% and 85% harvested, respectively, Hultman said.

Winter wheat planting progress, on the other hand, remained near the average pace at 22% complete as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 24%.

Sorghum coloring was estimated at 90%, equal to the five-year average. Sorghum mature was estimated at 42%, behind the average of 53%. Sorghum harvested reached 26%, behind the five-year average of 31%. Barley harvested reached 92%, behind the average of 99%. Oats were 96% harvested, also behind the average of 99%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

Clay Patton has the full report here:

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dough 96 93 100 100 Corn Dented 79 68 96 94 Corn Mature 29 18 69 57 Corn Harvested 7 4 15 11 Soybeans Dropping Leaves 34 15 68 59 Spring Wheat Harvested 87 76 99 97 Winter Wheat Planted 22 8 26 24 Cotton Bolls Opening 64 54 57 57 Cotton Harvested 11 9 16 11 Sorghum Coloring 90 79 93 90 Sorghum Mature 42 34 49 53 Sorghum Harvested 26 24 29 31 Barley Harvested 92 87 99 99 Oats Harvested 96 92 100 99 Rice Harvested 58 46 63 61

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 3 10 30 46 11 4 10 31 44 11 4 8 19 47 22 Soybeans 3 10 33 45 9 4 10 32 45 9 3 7 22 49 19 Cotton 3 16 42 32 7 3 14 42 34 7 7 22 32 29 10 Sorghum 2 6 27 51 14 1 6 28 51 14 5 11 29 45 10

