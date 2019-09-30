Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn dented was 88%, corn mature was 43% and corn harvested was 11% as of Sunday, Sept. 29. Soybeans dropping leaves was 55%, and soybeans harvested was 7%, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.
Corn condition was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, while soybean condition was rated 55% good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from the previous week.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Dented
|88
|79
|100
|98
|Corn Mature
|43
|29
|84
|73
|Corn Harvested
|11
|7
|25
|19
|Soybeans Dropping Leaves
|55
|34
|81
|76
|Soybeans Harvested
|7
|NA
|22
|20
|Spring Wheat Harvested
|90
|87
|100
|99
|Winter Wheat Planted
|39
|22
|41
|38
|Winter Wheat Emerged
|11
|NA
|12
|13
|Cotton Bolls Opening
|77
|64
|66
|67
|Cotton Harvested
|16
|11
|19
|14
|Sorghum Coloring
|95
|90
|97
|95
|Sorghum Mature
|54
|42
|60
|63
|Sorghum Harvested
|30
|26
|33
|35
|Barley Harvested
|96
|92
|100
|100
|Rice Harvested
|68
|58
|69
|71
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|4
|10
|29
|46
|11
|3
|10
|30
|46
|11
|4
|8
|19
|47
|22
|Soybeans
|3
|10
|32
|46
|9
|3
|10
|33
|45
|9
|3
|7
|22
|49
|19
|Cotton
|3
|17
|40
|34
|6
|3
|16
|42
|32
|7
|6
|19
|33
|32
|10
|Sorghum
|2
|6
|27
|50
|15
|2
|6
|27
|51
|14
|6
|11
|29
|44
|10
|National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
|(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|Topsoil Moisture
|11
|20
|55
|14
|11
|22
|55
|12
|7
|16
|64
|13
|Subsoil Moisture
|10
|20
|59
|11
|9
|23
|58
|10
|9
|19
|62
|10