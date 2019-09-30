class="post-template-default single single-post postid-411017 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Futures One Crop Progress Report

BY USDA/NASS DTN | September 30, 2019
Corn dented was 88%, corn mature was 43% and corn harvested was 11% as of Sunday, Sept. 29. Soybeans dropping leaves was 55%, and soybeans harvested was 7%, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn condition was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, while soybean condition was rated 55% good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from the previous week.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

National Crop Progress Summary
This Last Last 5-Year
Week Week Year Avg.
Corn Dented 88 79 100 98
Corn Mature 43 29 84 73
Corn Harvested 11 7 25 19
Soybeans Dropping Leaves 55 34 81 76
Soybeans Harvested 7 NA 22 20
Spring Wheat Harvested 90 87 100 99
Winter Wheat Planted 39 22 41 38
Winter Wheat Emerged 11 NA 12 13
Cotton Bolls Opening 77 64 66 67
Cotton Harvested 16 11 19 14
Sorghum Coloring 95 90 97 95
Sorghum Mature 54 42 60 63
Sorghum Harvested 30 26 33 35
Barley Harvested 96 92 100 100
Rice Harvested 68 58 69 71

**

National Crop Condition Summary
(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E
Corn 4 10 29 46 11 3 10 30 46 11 4 8 19 47 22
Soybeans 3 10 32 46 9 3 10 33 45 9 3 7 22 49 19
Cotton 3 17 40 34 6 3 16 42 32 7 6 19 33 32 10
Sorghum 2 6 27 50 15 2 6 27 51 14 6 11 29 44 10

**

National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR
Topsoil Moisture 11 20 55 14 11 22 55 12 7 16 64 13
Subsoil Moisture 10 20 59 11 9 23 58 10 9 19 62 10
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
