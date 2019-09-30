Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn dented was 88%, corn mature was 43% and corn harvested was 11% as of Sunday, Sept. 29. Soybeans dropping leaves was 55%, and soybeans harvested was 7%, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn condition was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, while soybean condition was rated 55% good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from the previous week.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dented 88 79 100 98 Corn Mature 43 29 84 73 Corn Harvested 11 7 25 19 Soybeans Dropping Leaves 55 34 81 76 Soybeans Harvested 7 NA 22 20 Spring Wheat Harvested 90 87 100 99 Winter Wheat Planted 39 22 41 38 Winter Wheat Emerged 11 NA 12 13 Cotton Bolls Opening 77 64 66 67 Cotton Harvested 16 11 19 14 Sorghum Coloring 95 90 97 95 Sorghum Mature 54 42 60 63 Sorghum Harvested 30 26 33 35 Barley Harvested 96 92 100 100 Rice Harvested 68 58 69 71

**

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 4 10 29 46 11 3 10 30 46 11 4 8 19 47 22 Soybeans 3 10 32 46 9 3 10 33 45 9 3 7 22 49 19 Cotton 3 17 40 34 6 3 16 42 32 7 6 19 33 32 10 Sorghum 2 6 27 50 15 2 6 27 51 14 6 11 29 44 10

**