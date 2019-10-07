Futures One Crop Progress Report *Audio*

Corn dented was 93%, corn mature was 58% and corn harvested was 15% as of Sunday, Oct. 6. Soybeans dropping leaves was 72%, and soybeans harvested was 14%, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.
Corn condition was rated 56% in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybean condition was rated 53% good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from the previous week.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Dented
|93
|88
|100
|99
|Corn Mature
|58
|43
|92
|85
|Corn Harvested
|15
|11
|33
|27
|Soybeans Dropping Leaves
|72
|55
|90
|87
|Soybeans Harvested
|14
|7
|31
|34
|Spring Wheat Harvested
|91
|90
|100
|99
|Winter Wheat Planted
|52
|39
|55
|53
|Winter Wheat Emerged
|26
|11
|28
|26
|Cotton Bolls Opening
|83
|77
|76
|75
|Cotton Harvested
|25
|16
|24
|20
|Sorghum Mature
|65
|54
|71
|73
|Sorghum Harvested
|33
|30
|38
|40
|Rice Harvested
|76
|68
|78
|80
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|4
|11
|29
|45
|11
|4
|10
|29
|46
|11
|4
|8
|20
|47
|21
|Soybeans
|4
|11
|32
|45
|8
|3
|10
|32
|46
|9
|3
|7
|22
|49
|19
|Cotton
|4
|15
|42
|32
|7
|3
|17
|40
|34
|6
|6
|19
|33
|32
|10
|Sorghum
|2
|5
|28
|51
|14
|2
|6
|27
|50
|15
|5
|11
|29
|44
|11
**
|National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
|(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|Topsoil Moisture
|11
|16
|53
|20
|11
|20
|55
|14
|6
|13
|63
|18
|Subsoil Moisture
|10
|18
|57
|15
|10
|20
|59
|11
|8
|17
|63
|12