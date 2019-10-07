class="post-template-default single single-post postid-412480 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Futures One Crop Progress Report *Audio*

BY USDA/NASS DTN | October 7, 2019
Corn dented was 93%, corn mature was 58% and corn harvested was 15% as of Sunday, Oct. 6. Soybeans dropping leaves was 72%, and soybeans harvested was 14%, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn condition was rated 56% in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybean condition was rated 53% good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from the previous week.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

National Crop Progress Summary
This Last Last 5-Year
Week Week Year Avg.
Corn Dented 93 88 100 99
Corn Mature 58 43 92 85
Corn Harvested 15 11 33 27
Soybeans Dropping Leaves 72 55 90 87
Soybeans Harvested 14 7 31 34
Spring Wheat Harvested 91 90 100 99
Winter Wheat Planted 52 39 55 53
Winter Wheat Emerged 26 11 28 26
Cotton Bolls Opening 83 77 76 75
Cotton Harvested 25 16 24 20
Sorghum Mature 65 54 71 73
Sorghum Harvested 33 30 38 40
Rice Harvested 76 68 78 80

National Crop Condition Summary
(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E
Corn 4 11 29 45 11 4 10 29 46 11 4 8 20 47 21
Soybeans 4 11 32 45 8 3 10 32 46 9 3 7 22 49 19
Cotton 4 15 42 32 7 3 17 40 34 6 6 19 33 32 10
Sorghum 2 5 28 51 14 2 6 27 50 15 5 11 29 44 11

National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR
Topsoil Moisture 11 16 53 20 11 20 55 14 6 13 63 18
Subsoil Moisture 10 18 57 15 10 20 59 11 8 17 63 12
