Futures One Crop Progress Report *Audio*

Corn dented was 93%, corn mature was 58% and corn harvested was 15% as of Sunday, Oct. 6. Soybeans dropping leaves was 72%, and soybeans harvested was 14%, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn condition was rated 56% in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybean condition was rated 53% good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from the previous week.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dented 93 88 100 99 Corn Mature 58 43 92 85 Corn Harvested 15 11 33 27 Soybeans Dropping Leaves 72 55 90 87 Soybeans Harvested 14 7 31 34 Spring Wheat Harvested 91 90 100 99 Winter Wheat Planted 52 39 55 53 Winter Wheat Emerged 26 11 28 26 Cotton Bolls Opening 83 77 76 75 Cotton Harvested 25 16 24 20 Sorghum Mature 65 54 71 73 Sorghum Harvested 33 30 38 40 Rice Harvested 76 68 78 80

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 4 11 29 45 11 4 10 29 46 11 4 8 20 47 21 Soybeans 4 11 32 45 8 3 10 32 46 9 3 7 22 49 19 Cotton 4 15 42 32 7 3 17 40 34 6 6 19 33 32 10 Sorghum 2 5 28 51 14 2 6 27 50 15 5 11 29 44 11

