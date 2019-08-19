Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn was rated 56% in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from 57% the previous week, and soybean condition was rated 53%, also down 1 percentage point from 54% the previous week, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.
Corn silking was estimated at 95%, corn in the dough stage was 55% and corn dented was 15%. Soybeans blooming were pegged at 90%, and soybeans setting pods reached 68%.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Silking
|95
|90
|100
|99
|Corn Dough
|55
|39
|83
|76
|Corn Dented
|15
|7
|41
|30
|Soybeans Blooming
|90
|82
|99
|96
|Soybeans Setting Pods
|68
|54
|90
|85
|Winter Wheat Harvested
|93
|89
|97
|98
|Spring Wheat Harvested
|16
|8
|56
|49
|Cotton Setting Bolls
|85
|77
|85
|85
|Cotton Bolls Opening
|24
|20
|16
|13
|Sorghum Headed
|75
|61
|86
|83
|Sorghum Coloring
|31
|26
|45
|43
|Sorghum Mature
|21
|19
|23
|26
|Barley Harvested
|31
|15
|62
|59
|Oats Harvested
|60
|48
|78
|78
|Rice Headed
|88
|76
|94
|93
|Rice Harvested
|10
|7
|14
|13
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|3
|11
|30
|46
|10
|3
|10
|30
|47
|10
|4
|8
|20
|48
|20
|Soybeans
|4
|10
|33
|44
|9
|3
|10
|33
|46
|8
|3
|8
|24
|49
|16
|Spring Wheat
|1
|6
|23
|58
|12
|1
|7
|23
|57
|12
|1
|4
|21
|63
|11
|Cotton
|2
|13
|36
|41
|8
|1
|9
|34
|47
|9
|13
|20
|25
|33
|9
|Sorghum
|1
|6
|28
|52
|13
|1
|5
|28
|52
|14
|5
|13
|33
|41
|8
|Barley
|2
|5
|20
|58
|15
|–
|6
|20
|57
|17
|1
|3
|18
|65
|13
|Rice
|1
|5
|26
|46
|22
|1
|5
|24
|47
|23
|–
|4
|23
|59
|14
**
|National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
|(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|Topsoil Moisture
|10
|26
|58
|6
|10
|27
|57
|6
|13
|25
|56
|6
|Subsoil Moisture
|8
|24
|62
|6
|7
|24
|63
|6
|13
|27
|55
|5