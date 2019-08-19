class="post-template-default single single-post postid-402487 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Futures One Crop Progress Report

BY USDA/NASS DTN | August 19, 2019
 Corn was rated 56% in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from 57% the previous week, and soybean condition was rated 53%, also down 1 percentage point from 54% the previous week, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn silking was estimated at 95%, corn in the dough stage was 55% and corn dented was 15%. Soybeans blooming were pegged at 90%, and soybeans setting pods reached 68%.

Check this page throughout the afternoon for additional highlights from this week’s report.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary
This Last Last 5-Year
Week Week Year Avg.
Corn Silking 95 90 100 99
Corn Dough 55 39 83 76
Corn Dented 15 7 41 30
Soybeans Blooming 90 82 99 96
Soybeans Setting Pods 68 54 90 85
Winter Wheat Harvested 93 89 97 98
Spring Wheat Harvested 16 8 56 49
Cotton Setting Bolls 85 77 85 85
Cotton Bolls Opening 24 20 16 13
Sorghum Headed 75 61 86 83
Sorghum Coloring 31 26 45 43
Sorghum Mature 21 19 23 26
Barley Harvested 31 15 62 59
Oats Harvested 60 48 78 78
Rice Headed 88 76 94 93
Rice Harvested 10 7 14 13

**

National Crop Condition Summary
(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E
Corn 3 11 30 46 10 3 10 30 47 10 4 8 20 48 20
Soybeans 4 10 33 44 9 3 10 33 46 8 3 8 24 49 16
Spring Wheat 1 6 23 58 12 1 7 23 57 12 1 4 21 63 11
Cotton 2 13 36 41 8 1 9 34 47 9 13 20 25 33 9
Sorghum 1 6 28 52 13 1 5 28 52 14 5 13 33 41 8
Barley 2 5 20 58 15 6 20 57 17 1 3 18 65 13
Rice 1 5 26 46 22 1 5 24 47 23 4 23 59 14

**

National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR
Topsoil Moisture 10 26 58 6 10 27 57 6 13 25 56 6
Subsoil Moisture 8 24 62 6 7 24 63 6 13 27 55 5
