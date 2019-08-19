Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn was rated 56% in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from 57% the previous week, and soybean condition was rated 53%, also down 1 percentage point from 54% the previous week, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn silking was estimated at 95%, corn in the dough stage was 55% and corn dented was 15%. Soybeans blooming were pegged at 90%, and soybeans setting pods reached 68%.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 95 90 100 99 Corn Dough 55 39 83 76 Corn Dented 15 7 41 30 Soybeans Blooming 90 82 99 96 Soybeans Setting Pods 68 54 90 85 Winter Wheat Harvested 93 89 97 98 Spring Wheat Harvested 16 8 56 49 Cotton Setting Bolls 85 77 85 85 Cotton Bolls Opening 24 20 16 13 Sorghum Headed 75 61 86 83 Sorghum Coloring 31 26 45 43 Sorghum Mature 21 19 23 26 Barley Harvested 31 15 62 59 Oats Harvested 60 48 78 78 Rice Headed 88 76 94 93 Rice Harvested 10 7 14 13

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 3 11 30 46 10 3 10 30 47 10 4 8 20 48 20 Soybeans 4 10 33 44 9 3 10 33 46 8 3 8 24 49 16 Spring Wheat 1 6 23 58 12 1 7 23 57 12 1 4 21 63 11 Cotton 2 13 36 41 8 1 9 34 47 9 13 20 25 33 9 Sorghum 1 6 28 52 13 1 5 28 52 14 5 13 33 41 8 Barley 2 5 20 58 15 – 6 20 57 17 1 3 18 65 13 Rice 1 5 26 46 22 1 5 24 47 23 – 4 23 59 14

