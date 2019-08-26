Future’s One Crop Progress Report

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403831 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY USDA/NASS DTN | August 26, 2019
 Corn was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from 56% the previous week, and soybean condition was rated 55%, up 2 percentage points from 53% the previous week, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn in the dough stage was 71% and corn dented was 27%. Soybeans blooming were estimated at 94%, and soybeans setting pods reached 79%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

National Crop Progress Summary
This Last Last 5-Year
Week Week Year Avg.
Corn Dough 71 55 91 87
Corn Dented 27 15 59 46
Soybeans Blooming 94 90 100 99
Soybeans Setting Pods 79 68 94 91
Winter Wheat Harvested 96 93 100 99
Spring Wheat Harvested 38 16 75 65
Cotton Setting Bolls 90 85 90 91
Cotton Bolls Opening 28 24 20 19
Sorghum Headed 86 75 92 90
Sorghum Coloring 41 31 54 52
Sorghum Mature 22 21 26 30
Sorghum Harvested 20 NA 20 20
Barley Harvested 54 31 78 74
Oats Harvested 75 60 88 86
Rice Headed 96 88 98 97
Rice Harvested 15 10 19 18

**

National Crop Condition Summary
(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E
Corn 3 10 30 47 10 3 11 30 46 10 4 8 20 47 21
Soybeans 3 10 32 46 9 4 10 33 44 9 3 8 23 49 17
Spring Wheat 1 5 25 60 9 1 6 23 58 12 1 4 21 63 11
Cotton 2 15 40 35 8 2 13 36 41 8 13 18 25 33 11
Sorghum 1 6 27 51 15 1 6 28 52 13 5 12 30 44 9
Barley 1 4 19 61 15 2 5 20 58 15 1 3 18 65 13
Rice 1 5 25 48 21 1 5 26 46 22 4 21 60 15

**

National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR
Topsoil Moisture 9 23 61 7 10 26 58 6 12 24 59 5
Subsoil Moisture 8 22 64 6 8 24 62 6 13 26 57 4
