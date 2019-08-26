Future’s One Crop Progress Report

Corn was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from 56% the previous week, and soybean condition was rated 55%, up 2 percentage points from 53% the previous week, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn in the dough stage was 71% and corn dented was 27%. Soybeans blooming were estimated at 94%, and soybeans setting pods reached 79%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dough 71 55 91 87 Corn Dented 27 15 59 46 Soybeans Blooming 94 90 100 99 Soybeans Setting Pods 79 68 94 91 Winter Wheat Harvested 96 93 100 99 Spring Wheat Harvested 38 16 75 65 Cotton Setting Bolls 90 85 90 91 Cotton Bolls Opening 28 24 20 19 Sorghum Headed 86 75 92 90 Sorghum Coloring 41 31 54 52 Sorghum Mature 22 21 26 30 Sorghum Harvested 20 NA 20 20 Barley Harvested 54 31 78 74 Oats Harvested 75 60 88 86 Rice Headed 96 88 98 97 Rice Harvested 15 10 19 18

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 3 10 30 47 10 3 11 30 46 10 4 8 20 47 21 Soybeans 3 10 32 46 9 4 10 33 44 9 3 8 23 49 17 Spring Wheat 1 5 25 60 9 1 6 23 58 12 1 4 21 63 11 Cotton 2 15 40 35 8 2 13 36 41 8 13 18 25 33 11 Sorghum 1 6 27 51 15 1 6 28 52 13 5 12 30 44 9 Barley 1 4 19 61 15 2 5 20 58 15 1 3 18 65 13 Rice 1 5 25 48 21 1 5 26 46 22 – 4 21 60 15

