Future’s One Crop Progress Report

Corn was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from 56% the previous week, and soybean condition was rated 55%, up 2 percentage points from 53% the previous week, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.
Corn in the dough stage was 71% and corn dented was 27%. Soybeans blooming were estimated at 94%, and soybeans setting pods reached 79%.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Dough
|71
|55
|91
|87
|Corn Dented
|27
|15
|59
|46
|Soybeans Blooming
|94
|90
|100
|99
|Soybeans Setting Pods
|79
|68
|94
|91
|Winter Wheat Harvested
|96
|93
|100
|99
|Spring Wheat Harvested
|38
|16
|75
|65
|Cotton Setting Bolls
|90
|85
|90
|91
|Cotton Bolls Opening
|28
|24
|20
|19
|Sorghum Headed
|86
|75
|92
|90
|Sorghum Coloring
|41
|31
|54
|52
|Sorghum Mature
|22
|21
|26
|30
|Sorghum Harvested
|20
|NA
|20
|20
|Barley Harvested
|54
|31
|78
|74
|Oats Harvested
|75
|60
|88
|86
|Rice Headed
|96
|88
|98
|97
|Rice Harvested
|15
|10
|19
|18
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|3
|10
|30
|47
|10
|3
|11
|30
|46
|10
|4
|8
|20
|47
|21
|Soybeans
|3
|10
|32
|46
|9
|4
|10
|33
|44
|9
|3
|8
|23
|49
|17
|Spring Wheat
|1
|5
|25
|60
|9
|1
|6
|23
|58
|12
|1
|4
|21
|63
|11
|Cotton
|2
|15
|40
|35
|8
|2
|13
|36
|41
|8
|13
|18
|25
|33
|11
|Sorghum
|1
|6
|27
|51
|15
|1
|6
|28
|52
|13
|5
|12
|30
|44
|9
|Barley
|1
|4
|19
|61
|15
|2
|5
|20
|58
|15
|1
|3
|18
|65
|13
|Rice
|1
|5
|25
|48
|21
|1
|5
|26
|46
|22
|–
|4
|21
|60
|15
**
|National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
|(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|Topsoil Moisture
|9
|23
|61
|7
|10
|26
|58
|6
|12
|24
|59
|5
|Subsoil Moisture
|8
|22
|64
|6
|8
|24
|62
|6
|13
|26
|57
|4