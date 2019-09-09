class="post-template-default single single-post postid-406607 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Futures One Crop Progress Report

BY USDA/NASS DTN | September 9, 2019
Corn was rated 55% in good-to-excellent condition, down 3 percentage points from 58% the previous week, while soybean condition was also rated 55%, unchanged from the previous week, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn in the dough stage was 89%, corn dented was 55% and corn mature was 11%. Soybeans setting pods reached 92%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary
This Last Last 5-Year
Week Week Year Avg.
Corn Dough 89 81 99 97
Corn Dented 55 41 84 77
Corn Mature 11 6 33 24
Soybeans Setting Pods 92 86 100 99
Spring Wheat Harvested 71 55 92 87
Cotton Bolls Opening 43 36 38 37
Cotton Harvested 7 NA 9 6
Sorghum Headed 97 92 99 98
Sorghum Coloring 65 52 78 74
Sorghum Mature 27 24 33 37
Sorghum Harvested 22 21 24 24
Barley Harvested 82 72 91 92
Oats Harvested 89 84 96 95
Rice Harvested 30 21 39 37

**

National Crop Condition Summary
(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E
Corn 4 10 31 45 10 3 10 29 47 11 4 8 20 47 21
Soybeans 3 9 33 45 10 3 10 32 46 9 3 7 22 50 18
Cotton 3 15 39 37 6 1 14 37 39 9 13 21 28 29 9
Sorghum 1 5 26 53 15 1 5 27 53 14 5 12 30 42 11
Rice 1 5 25 46 23 1 4 25 47 23 3 22 59 16

**

National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR
Topsoil Moisture 10 23 61 6 9 22 62 7 9 19 58 14
Subsoil Moisture 8 22 64 6 7 22 65 6 10 23 58 9
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments