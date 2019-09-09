Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn was rated 55% in good-to-excellent condition, down 3 percentage points from 58% the previous week, while soybean condition was also rated 55%, unchanged from the previous week, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Corn in the dough stage was 89%, corn dented was 55% and corn mature was 11%. Soybeans setting pods reached 92%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dough 89 81 99 97 Corn Dented 55 41 84 77 Corn Mature 11 6 33 24 Soybeans Setting Pods 92 86 100 99 Spring Wheat Harvested 71 55 92 87 Cotton Bolls Opening 43 36 38 37 Cotton Harvested 7 NA 9 6 Sorghum Headed 97 92 99 98 Sorghum Coloring 65 52 78 74 Sorghum Mature 27 24 33 37 Sorghum Harvested 22 21 24 24 Barley Harvested 82 72 91 92 Oats Harvested 89 84 96 95 Rice Harvested 30 21 39 37

**

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 4 10 31 45 10 3 10 29 47 11 4 8 20 47 21 Soybeans 3 9 33 45 10 3 10 32 46 9 3 7 22 50 18 Cotton 3 15 39 37 6 1 14 37 39 9 13 21 28 29 9 Sorghum 1 5 26 53 15 1 5 27 53 14 5 12 30 42 11 Rice 1 5 25 46 23 1 4 25 47 23 – 3 22 59 16

**