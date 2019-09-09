Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn was rated 55% in good-to-excellent condition, down 3 percentage points from 58% the previous week, while soybean condition was also rated 55%, unchanged from the previous week, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.
Corn in the dough stage was 89%, corn dented was 55% and corn mature was 11%. Soybeans setting pods reached 92%.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Dough
|89
|81
|99
|97
|Corn Dented
|55
|41
|84
|77
|Corn Mature
|11
|6
|33
|24
|Soybeans Setting Pods
|92
|86
|100
|99
|Spring Wheat Harvested
|71
|55
|92
|87
|Cotton Bolls Opening
|43
|36
|38
|37
|Cotton Harvested
|7
|NA
|9
|6
|Sorghum Headed
|97
|92
|99
|98
|Sorghum Coloring
|65
|52
|78
|74
|Sorghum Mature
|27
|24
|33
|37
|Sorghum Harvested
|22
|21
|24
|24
|Barley Harvested
|82
|72
|91
|92
|Oats Harvested
|89
|84
|96
|95
|Rice Harvested
|30
|21
|39
|37
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|4
|10
|31
|45
|10
|3
|10
|29
|47
|11
|4
|8
|20
|47
|21
|Soybeans
|3
|9
|33
|45
|10
|3
|10
|32
|46
|9
|3
|7
|22
|50
|18
|Cotton
|3
|15
|39
|37
|6
|1
|14
|37
|39
|9
|13
|21
|28
|29
|9
|Sorghum
|1
|5
|26
|53
|15
|1
|5
|27
|53
|14
|5
|12
|30
|42
|11
|Rice
|1
|5
|25
|46
|23
|1
|4
|25
|47
|23
|–
|3
|22
|59
|16
**
|National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
|(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|Topsoil Moisture
|10
|23
|61
|6
|9
|22
|62
|7
|9
|19
|58
|14
|Subsoil Moisture
|8
|22
|64
|6
|7
|22
|65
|6
|10
|23
|58
|9