Germany’s Merkel meets food industry to discuss low prices

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting food industry representatives to address concerns about the effect of rock-bottom supermarket prices for food on farmers and others.

Monday’s meeting at the chancellery follows occasional protests by farmers who claim that planned new environmental limits are overly restrictive and that the government is making it impossible for domestic agriculture to compete against imports.

Critics say pressure to push down prices weighs on animal protection efforts and environmental standards. The government has said it wants to address how to secure “appropriate” prices for high-quality food.