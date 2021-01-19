Glewen retires from Nebraska Extension

LINCOLN, Neb. (January 19, 2021) – Longtime educator in Saunders County has had an accomplished, award winning career. University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty member and Extension Educator Keith Glewen is retiring after 40 years with Nebraska Extension.

Working for Saunders County Extension out of the Eastern Nebraska Research Center (ENREC), Keith had a long and decorated career helping Nebraska’s growers, specifically with innovative cropping and water systems. Keith rose to have regional and statewide responsibilities for agronomic issues related to natural resources and the environment. His emphases were in agricultural profitability, on-farm research and soil and water management stewardship. He also spent considerable time developing programs for industry consultants who support farmers across the Midwest.

“We want to thank Keith Glewen for many years of service to Nebraska farmers,” said Eugene Goering, chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Board. “We want to especially thank him for his excellent work on the Soybean Management Field Days program. We wish Keith the best in his future plans.”

With faculty and stakeholders, Keith successfully developed the Crop Management and Diagnostic Clinic at ENREC. Field-based training sessions offered during the growing season help crop consultants and industry agronomists with diagnostic training to improve the use of row crop production best practices. In 2019, 240 participants representing 36 Nebraska counties and six states estimated the value of this training to be $28.7 million dollars.

Keith has worked with commodity boards to further research and Extension efforts through programs such as Soybean Management Field Days, Irrigation and Energy Management Field Day, Nebraska Soybean Day & Machinery Expo, Nebraska Cover Crop – Soil Health Conference, and the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network. He has spent his career establishing trusted relationships with commodity boards, industry representatives, organizations, and growers and has helped numerous growers and producers improve and enhance their operations.

He was a member of several national, regional and local professional organizations, including the American Society of Agronomy, Nebraska Soybean Association, Soil Science Society of America and USDA Saunders County Food and Agriculture Council. Keith was also often recognized for his excellence as an educator and leader, winning several awards—in 2018, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District named him its Water Cooperator of the Year.

The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) wants to thank Keith for his tireless work in supporting Nebraska’s farmers and for being an excellent and distinguished partner for the NSB.