Going Ham for Christmas – Friday Five (Dec. 20, 2019)

BY Alex Voichoskie | December 20, 2019
From prime rib to peppermint, agriculture plays a big role in the holidays!

Over 30 percent of Americans choose to serve prime rib and other beef dishes for their Christmas meals, according to a Food Network poll.

PLUS  – The National Pork Producers Council encourages you to go ham for Christmas by giving a holiday ham to neighbors or those in need through Dec. 23.

Use #HamsAcrossAmerica and #GiveAHam on social media!

STORIES:
5) The Beef About Prime Rib
4) Going Ham for Christmas
3) Pajamas, Paper and Peppermint
2) A Sweet, Sweet Christmas
1) Potted Poinsettias

