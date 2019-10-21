Gov. Ricketts Cuts Ribbon at Costco Poultry Plant

FREMONT – On Saturday, Governor Pete Ricketts took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for Costco’s new chicken plant in Fremont. The poultry operation will turn Nebraska-grown broilers into Costco’s popular rotisserie chickens and other chicken products. Costco sells 90 million rotisserie chickens at its stores annually, and the plant in Fremont will help meet this demand. At full capacity, the facility will process over 2 million chickens each week.

Costco plans to hire between 800 and 1,000 Nebraskans to work at the plant by the time it’s fully operational. In addition to the jobs at the Fremont facility, Costco is partnering with more than 100 farm families to build new chicken barns in Nebraska. Additionally, corn and soybean growers will supply the equivalent of 2,000 acres of corn and 2,000 acres of soybeans to Costco every week.

The Governor’s remarks at Costco’s ribbon cutting ceremony are viewable by clicking here.