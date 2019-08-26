class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403735 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts: Japan Trade Agreement “Vital” for Beef State Farmers & Ranchers

BY Governor Ricketts News Release | August 26, 2019
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Shinzō Abe of Japan had reached an initial agreement on key parts of a U.S.-Japan trade deal.

 

“For Nebraska, our trade relationship with Japan is one of our most important,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Japan is Nebraska’s number four export market, largest direct international investor, and largest international market for beef, pork, and eggs.  Thank you to President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer for working with our friends in Japan on crafting a trade deal.  Getting this trade deal done and lowering tariffs for our beef and pork is vital for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers as well as our Japanese customers.”

 

NEBRASKA AND JAPAN’S TRADE RELATIONSHIP

 

Japan is Nebraska’s fourth largest export market, with over $1.1 billion worth of exports in 2017.  The country is Nebraska’s largest direct international investor with Japanese companies employing about 9,400 people in Nebraska.  They are Nebraska’s number one international customer for beef, pork, eggs and number two for ag exports overall, corn, and wheat.

 

  • Beef:  $412.1 million – #1 market
  • Pork:  $262.7 million – #1 market
  • Corn: $242.4 million – #2 market
  • Soybeans and Soybean Products: $78.5 million
  • Eggs: $21.2 million – #1 market
  • Wheat: $17.8 million – #2 market
