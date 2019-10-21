class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415313 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts Meets with Ethanol Delegation from Mexico | KRVN Radio

Gov. Ricketts Meets with Ethanol Delegation from Mexico

BY Governor Ricketts News Release | October 21, 2019
Home News Agricultural News
Gov. Ricketts Meets with Ethanol Delegation from Mexico

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman met with leaders involved in Mexico’s ethanol industry.  The Mexican delegation is studying Nebraska’s ethanol production and infrastructure.  Earlier this week, the group visited an ethanol plant in Hastings, a blended ethanol fuels distributor in Grand Island, and a blending terminal in Doniphan.

 

During his remarks to the Mexican delegation, Governor Ricketts highlighted the agricultural, financial, and environmental benefits of ethanol.  Nebraska produces over 2 billion gallons of ethanol each year, which ranks second among all U.S. states.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments