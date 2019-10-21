Gov. Ricketts Meets with Ethanol Delegation from Mexico

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman met with leaders involved in Mexico’s ethanol industry. The Mexican delegation is studying Nebraska’s ethanol production and infrastructure. Earlier this week, the group visited an ethanol plant in Hastings, a blended ethanol fuels distributor in Grand Island, and a blending terminal in Doniphan.

During his remarks to the Mexican delegation, Governor Ricketts highlighted the agricultural, financial, and environmental benefits of ethanol. Nebraska produces over 2 billion gallons of ethanol each year, which ranks second among all U.S. states.