Grain Accidents in Two States Claim Lives

(KETV) Firefighters said they’ve recovered a man’s body from a grain elevator north of Fremont.

Dodge County deputies say employees with Interstate Commodities Inc. called for help around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, saying an employee went into the grain elevator and did not come out.

The grain and feed ingredients company is near Hwy 77 and County Road T.

Rope teams from the fire department and Central Valley Ag worked from the bottom and top of the elevator.

Investigators have not released the man’s name.

MULVANE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 39-year-old man has died after becoming trapped in a grain truck in southern Kansas.

WIBW reports that Sedgwick County deputies say the man was in the back of tractor-trailer that hauls grain and somehow became trapped.

Crews were called to a grain bin near Mulvane Friday afternoon, after reports that a man was not breathing. He was dead at the scene.

Mulvane is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Wichita.

The man’s name was not released.