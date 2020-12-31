Grain bin accident in Cass County results in fatality

A 72-year-old man has died in eastern Nebraska following a grain bin entrapment incident.

The Cass County Sheriff said deputies responded to a grain bin accident at 4720 Vandorn St. Nehawka at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say Timothy Savage and his grandson were working on a grain bin door when the grain enclosure failed, covering Savage with corn.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputy, Cass County EMS and EMA, Nehawka, Murray and Plattsmouth Fire responded. Grain extraction efforts were attempted with the lifeless body of Savage recovered.

Savage was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.