Grains rally, corn sent to limit gains following USDA data drop on Tuesday

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its January Crop Production, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), Quarterly Stocks and Winter Wheat Seedings reports on Tuesday.

The grain market rallied, with corn settling at limit gains, following the release of the January WASDE report.

Jeff Peterson with Heartland Farm Partners breaks down the reports and reactions.

Jeff also discusses:

– Yield and production outlook for corn and soybeans

– Adjustments made on the demand side for corn and soybeans

– South American production update

– Where the market focuses now that the reports are out of the way