Grants available for small meat processors

TOPEKA, Kan. — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Task Force has approved more than $130 million in relief funding for economic development and connectivity in the state. These federally provided dollars are being awarded in the form of grants to eligible businesses through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Two of these grant programs may be of interest to KLA members.

The Securing Local Food Systems grant program was created to support small meat processing facilities, food processors, food banks, local direct-to-consumer producers and retail outlets to address supply chain disruptions as a result of the pandemic. The program is based on the need to increase capacity of local food systems. Specifically, small meat processors can apply for a grant to fund expansion of cold storage, equipment upgrades and updates or expansion of processing areas. KLA made clear the need for assisting small processors in discussions earlier this year with the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Grant applications should be made for capacity-related improvements since March 1, 2020, through December 30, 2020.

In addition, businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible to apply for Small Business Working Capital grants. Funds can be used to pay working capital expenses such as payroll, insurance, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, inventory and more. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis until funds are depleted.

For a list of eligibility requirements for each of these grants or to apply, click here.