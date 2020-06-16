Grants now available for SAEs and local agriculture education programs

Grant applications are now available for agriculture classrooms, student Supervised Agricultural Experiences, and local FFA programs through the Nebraska FFA Foundation. The local chapter grant program connects students and programs with funds from supporters of the Nebraska FFA Foundation as well as its general fund.

Stacey Agnew, Executive Director of the Nebraska FFA Foundation says this of the program, “FFA chapters and student SAEs are critical to strengthening agriculture today and in the future. The Nebraska FFA Foundation’s local grant program helps to support Nebraska FFA members for growing future generations of leaders and preparing for nearly 300 important careers in agriculture.”

In its fourth year, the program is offering grant requests up to $10,000 for classroom and chapter projects, and up to $2,000 for student SAE projects. Successful applicants in the past have received funding for greenhouse repairs, supplies for students, and other learning materials.

The official grant application can be accessed here:

https://neffafoundation.org/what_we_do/advisors/local-chapter-grant-program.html