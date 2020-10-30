Gray wolf delisted from endangered species list

The Department of the Interior this week removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list, signaling a successful recovery under the Endangered Species Act.

The gray wolf spent more than four decades on the list, but the population is now thriving in the lower 48 states. State and tribal wildlife management agencies will now be responsible for the management and protection of the gray wolf. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says the action shows “careful management and partnerships between federal and state agencies can result in the successful recovery of a once-threatened species.”

A National Cattlemen’s Beef Association representative states, “The road to recovery and delisting has been fraught with purely political lawsuits that promoted emotion over fact, and the facts are clear: the gray wolf population is recovered.” National Association of Conservation Districts President Tim Palmer adds, “Its delisting is a credit to the hard work of locally-led conservation.” The gray wolf has been federally protected under ESA since 1967.