In the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, Alex Voichoskie visits with Mark Duffek near Seward, NE, to get an update on the growing season.

Mark farms corn, soybeans and hay. He’s also an agriculture instructor at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

Topics covered in this episode:

– General crop update

– Green snap damage in the area

– Insect pressure

– SCC plans for teaching this fall