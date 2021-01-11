Ground pork sales surge during Covid-19

Ground pork sales enjoyed strong retail performance since the pandemic began.

From March 8th through December 27th, total ground pork sales from a dollar perspective increased 22 percent from one year ago. On a volume basis, ground pork sales are up 16 percent.

According to the National Pork Board, 50 percent of the people who bought ground pork during this time period were not purchasing it the prior 12 months.

The Pork Checkoff has invested in research to learn more about the customer for ground pork and why consumers are putting it in the grocery cart.