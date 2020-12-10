Groups react to Ag Secretary nominee

The Biden-Harris Transition team made it official on their website announcing former Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack as the nominee for the upcoming term.
- Was confirmed by unanimous consent in the Senate as in 2009 to serve as Secretary of Agriculture
- Oversaw record-breaking investments in rural communities, secured vital improvements to the nation’s school meal system, and led a successful campaign to increase food safety standards during the Obama-Biden Administration
- Tom Vilsack is a former two-term governor of Iowa who served as Secretary of Agriculture for all eight years of the Obama-Biden Administration.
Senator Debbie Stabenow, Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, issued the following statement:
“Secretary Vilsack has the experience, resolve, and vision that is needed to usher in a new era at USDA. I worked closely with him during the Obama Administration and saw first-hand the transformation he led at the Department to reinvigorate rural communities, improve school meals, and address the climate crisis. I look forward to working with him as he hits the ground running on Day One.”
Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw made the following statement:
“It’ll be great to have an Iowan at the helm of USDA that understands the challenges facing the family farmers who dominate American agriculture. Secretary Vilsack knows first-hand the importance of robust biofuels markets at home and abroad to the economic vitality of the farm economy. He has stood up for the RFS and expanded exports. And Secretary Vilsack has created innovative solutions like the Biofuels Infrastructure Program that really began the growth of E15 availability. We look forward to Sec. Vilsack continuing to push creative solutions, whether it be for growing higher-blend markets, ensuring farmers are rewarded for their ability to sequester carbon in the soil, or in expanding export opportunities.”
The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings:
“We congratulate Tom Vilsack on his nomination to once again lead USDA and know that he will hit the ground running. Secretary Vilsack was the most effective advocate the biofuels industry had in the Obama administration and we are excited about working with him again, particularly with helping get the RFS back on track, continued infrastructure support for higher ethanol blends, and making sure farmers and biofuel producers are part of the solution to future policies designed to tackle climate change.”