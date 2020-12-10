Groups react to Ag Secretary nominee

The Biden-Harris Transition team made it official on their website announcing former Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack as the nominee for the upcoming term.

Was confirmed by unanimous consent in the Senate as in 2009 to serve as Secretary of Agriculture

Oversaw record-breaking investments in rural communities, secured vital improvements to the nation’s school meal system, and led a successful campaign to increase food safety standards during the Obama-Biden Administration

Tom Vilsack is a former two-term governor of Iowa who served as Secretary of Agriculture for all eight years of the Obama-Biden Administration.

Senator Debbie Stabenow, Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, issued the following statement:

“Secretary Vilsack has the experience, resolve, and vision that is needed to usher in a new era at USDA. I worked closely with him during the Obama Administration and saw first-hand the transformation he led at the Department to reinvigorate rural communities, improve school meals, and address the climate crisis. I look forward to working with him as he hits the ground running on Day One.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper.

“Tom Vilsack is an excellent choice to serve in this role. During his last term as secretary, he has shown clearly and continually that he can work effectively with the broad spectrum of interests who have a stake in the wide body of issues under USDA’s portfolio, including renewable fuels. We are especially happy to have someone in the Biden administration who intimately understands the crucial role renewable fuels and agriculture can play in confronting climate change. We thank the president-elect and look forward to working once again with the new secretary once he takes office.”