class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436156 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Group’s video shows suffering at Iowa lawmaker’s pig farm | KRVN Radio

Group’s video shows suffering at Iowa lawmaker’s pig farm

BY AP | January 27, 2020
Home News Livestock
Group’s video shows suffering at Iowa lawmaker’s pig farm

An animal welfare group that gained access to an Iowa lawmaker’s hog farm has posted a video and photos online that show pigs suffering and even dying in what appear to be inhumane conditions.

Members of California-based Direct Action Everywhere entered a hog farm owned by Iowa Sen. Ken Rozenboom last April through an unlocked door.

Rozenboom says the farm was managed then by others who didn’t follow proper animal care protocols. He says his family is overseeing operations and properly caring for animals.

Rozenboom managed a law passed last year that heightens trespass penalties for undercover operations on farms.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments