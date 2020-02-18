Grower Input Sought at Mar. 2 Soybean Gall Midge Meeting

Lincoln, Neb. —Growers who dealt with soybean gall midge infestations in 2018 or 2019 and those who are interested in learning more about this newly emerging soybean pest are invited to attend a roundtable discussion on Monday, March 2. The Nebraska Extension program will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center at 1071 County Road G, Ithaca.

This roundtable session will provide growers with the opportunity to get the latest research updates on soybean gall midge.

University of Nebraska Crop Protection and Cropping Systems Specialist, Justin McMechan, said the roundtable will provide opportunities for growers to share their observations from the 2018-2019 growing seasons and get access to the newest tools for making management decisions.

Additionally, growers will have the opportunity to participate in on-farm research opportunities for monitoring adult emergence as well as evaluating chemical and cultural strategies in 2020.

McMechan and other extension educators are interested in talking with growers about changes they may have noticed in regard to soybean gall midge injury or pressure between 2018 and 2019, as well as growers’ thoughts on management (planting date, maturity group, insecticides, adjacent crop, tillage, etc.).

“Grower input is critical to help guide research efforts on this rapidly developing pest of soybean,” said McMechan, who along with other UNL entomologists, is conducting research on soybean gall midge at the University of Nebraska’s Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead and across the eastern portion of the state.

Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. “Soybean Gall Midge: Research Update” will be presented from 10-11 a.m. followed by the roundtable discussion until 1 p.m. An open discussion will conclude the program.

For more information and to register, visit https://enrec.unl.edu/ soymidgeroundtable/. Please RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 27.

For more information, email McMechan at justin.mcmechan@unl.edu or Extension Educator Keith Glewen at kglewen1@unl.edu, or call (402) 624-8030 or (800) 529-8030.