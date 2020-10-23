Harvest begins to wrap up in Nebraska | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 22

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492925 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY RRN Staff | October 23, 2020
The growing season is coming to an end for many producers in Nebraska, including Mark Duffek who farms near Dwight.

Duffek said he completed harvest last Saturday. While his soybean crop started out strong, dry conditions in the last few months had an impact on his final harvest. In addition, dry, windy conditions caused his corn to become brittle.

Overall, though, Duffek said he’s relieved to be done with harvest. Because he has a full-time professional career teaching at SCC in Beatrice, all of his harvesting is completed at night and over the weekend, with the help of his wife and neighbors.

