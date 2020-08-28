Harvest Nears in North Platte, Nebraska | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 14

On the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, Clay travels back to North Platte to the UNL research extension center to get an update from the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program (TAPS).

Since the last update, the corn and sorghum plots have grown a tremendous amount.

Clay visits with Chuck Burr of Nebraska Extension about the TAPS program and the progress of the crops.

Fridays in the Field is brought to you by FNBO, the Great Big Small Bank!

