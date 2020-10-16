Harvest rolls on across Northeast Nebraska | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 21

As harvest continues across Nebraska, Chad Moyer caught up with Nick Emanual, who grows corn and soybeans north of North Bend.

Harvest is well underway in the area and Nick says they only have a few days of combining to go.

Hot, heavy and pretty quick is how Emanuel describes the harvest.

Soybean yields have been the most variable he has ever had. Emanuel says even in the same field, the yield ranged from 40 to 90 bushels per acre.

