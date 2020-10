On the FINAL edition of Fridays in the Field, Shalee visits with Matt Hiebner about 2020 growing season.

Hiebner primarily grows corn, mixing soybeans into the rotation to help control rootworm and other diseases.

This year, Hiebner is experimenting with intercropping, where a second crop is planted into the cornfields.

