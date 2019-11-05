Hours-Of-Service Legislation Will Provide Relief For Agricultural Haulers

Bipartisan legislation was introduced last week that would provide flexible relief from hours-of-service rules for agricultural haulers. The Responsible & Efficient Agriculture Destination Act would ensure the current hours-of-service exemption that applies to the 150-air-mile radius from the source of an agricultural commodity adds the same radius flexibility to the back end of a trip, or the destination. The bill also clarifies that this exemption would apply in every state year-round.
NCBA was instrumental in getting this bill introduced. According to NCBA President Jennifer Houston, it addresses the unique challenges livestock haulers face that those in other industries do not.
Bipartisan legislation was introduced last week that would provide flexible relief from hours-of-service rules for agricultural haulers. The Responsible & Efficient Agriculture Destination Act would ensure the current hours-of-service exemption that applies to the 150-air-mile radius from the source of an agricultural commodity adds the same radius flexibility to the back end of a trip, or the destination. The bill also clarifies that this exemption would apply in every state year-round.