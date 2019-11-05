class="post-template-default single single-post postid-418720 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Hours-Of-Service Legislation Will Provide Relief For Agricultural Haulers

BY Kansas Livestock Association | November 5, 2019
Bipartisan legislation was introduced last week that would provide flexible relief from hours-of-service rules for agricultural haulers. The Responsible & Efficient Agriculture Destination Act would ensure the current hours-of-service exemption that applies to the 150-air-mile radius from the source of an agricultural commodity adds the same radius flexibility to the back end of a trip, or the destination. The bill also clarifies that this exemption would apply in every state year-round.
NCBA was instrumental in getting this bill introduced. According to NCBA President Jennifer Houston, it addresses the unique challenges livestock haulers face that those in other industries do not.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
