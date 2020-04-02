class="post-template-default single single-post postid-452255 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
House Ag Launches COVID-19 Resources Webpage

BY NAFB News Service | April 2, 2020
The House Agriculture Committee this week launched a COVID-19 resource webpage to provide information to the agriculture industry.

The webpage includes resources and information for agriculture and nutrition, and will be updated as more information becomes available. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson of Minnesota says the page is a collection of updates, announcements and online resources detailing programs available to those affected by the pandemic, as well as adjustments made by USDA and other Federal agencies serving the food, agriculture and rural economic supply chain.

Peterson also spoke with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue this week, about volatility in the commodity markets, particularly for livestock and poultry industries, the bleak conditions for dairy farmers, and the status of the food supply chain. Peterson thanked Perdue and the Department of Agriculture “for their efforts to continue to monitor America’s food supply and provide needed assistance and flexibility in this emergency.” The page is available at agriculture.house.gov/covid19.

