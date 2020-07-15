Hunnicutt Re-Elected to the NCGA Corn Board

LINCOLN, Neb. – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) biannual Corn Congress event was held virtually this week instead of in-person at its usual location in Washington, D.C. During this event, Nebraska corn farmer Brandon Hunnicutt was elected to NCGA’s Corn Board. Hunnicutt farms with his father and brother near Giltner. This election leads to a second term for Hunnicutt. Brandon was first elected to the board in July 2017. Each term lasts three years.

“I am again grateful for the support and trust American corn farmers are placing in me,” said Hunnicutt. “While NCGA has had to make some difficult decisions over the last few years, I believe we have done a lot of good things that will benefit the corn industry for a long time. Part of our success has been due to our organization’s continual desire to think strategically and develop partnerships with groups we may not have considered working with in the past. We’re a diverse group of farmers across the country, and NCGA must support corn farmers as a whole, no matter their location, size or production practices.”

In addition to serving on NCGA’s Corn Board, Hunnicutt serves corn farmers through NeCGA and is the vice chair of the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB). He currently serves as the chairman of Field to Market, a national alliance designed to bring together stakeholders to define, measure and advance the sustainability of food, feed, fiber and fuel production in the U.S. This is the first time a farmer has been at the helm of this national Field to Market organization.

“I have no doubt Brandon will continue to be a tremendous asset to NCGA,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “Brandon has proven himself as a capable leader, and our state’s corn industry has benefitted greatly from his leadership. Brandon is both very thoughtful and has a lot of experience in many different facets of agriculture. I know he will continue to face issues like trade, the environment, ethanol, technology, consumer trust and new uses head on as we all work towards a long and productive future for our nation’s corn industry.”

Hunnicutt’s second term will begin on Oct. 1, 2020. The election took place Wednesday, July 15 during the 2020 virtual Corn Congress. The event is focused on shaping policy for NCGA. Corn farmer delegates from across the country participated in the discussions and election.