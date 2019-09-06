class="post-template-default single single-post postid-406094 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Husker Harvest Days, Battle of the Brews – Friday Five (Sept. 6, 2019)

BY Alex Voichoskie | September 6, 2019
The 42nd Annual Husker Harvest Days begins next Tuesday. Did you know that all of the food vendors at the show support Nebraska youth?

Plus, September is National Chicken Month! A single hen can produce between 250 and 300 eggs per year.

Also this week, the corn-troversy continues. On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using Bud Light packaging that says “No Corn Syrup” in bold letters. They say it implies that rival brews made by MillerCoors contain corn syrup.

STORIES:

5) Corn-Troversy Continues

4) Husker Harvest Days Approaching

3) Cluck for Chicken Month

2) Governor Ricketts Leads Trade Mission

1) Export Tariffs Cost NE Producers $943 Million

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
